Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Lowers Position in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. $BBW

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) by 26.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 56,318 shares during the quarter. Build-A-Bear Workshop comprises approximately 2.3% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop were worth $10,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBW. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 214.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the third quarter worth $45,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 166.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Performance

Build-A-Bear Workshop stock opened at $49.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.51. The company has a market cap of $646.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.07. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $75.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Build-A-Bear Workshop ( NYSE:BBW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $122.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.28 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 10.93%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBW. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Zacks Research cut Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates a specialty retail business focused on interactive “workshop” experiences that allow customers to create customized stuffed animals. Through its in-store and online platforms, the company offers a wide range of plush toys, apparel, accessories and sound modules, enabling guests to personalize each creation. In addition to its core bear products, Build-A-Bear has expanded its portfolio to include licensed characters from leading entertainment and media franchises.

Founded in 1997 by Maxine Clark and headquartered in St.

