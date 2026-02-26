TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Pivotal Research raised their price target on the stock from $235.00 to $250.00. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. TKO Group traded as high as $220.78 and last traded at $222.1970, with a volume of 684383 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $207.21.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TKO. Zacks Research cut shares of TKO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $210.00 price target on TKO Group in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of TKO Group in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $251.00 price objective on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.20.

In related news, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 2,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.71, for a total transaction of $455,812.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Andrew M. Schleimer sold 11,978 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total transaction of $2,419,316.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 27,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,563,337.12. This trade represents a 30.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 169,202 shares of company stock worth $34,316,033 over the last quarter. Insiders own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Pivotal Research raised its price target on TKO to $250 and reaffirmed a Buy rating, signaling analyst confidence and providing upside to the consensus target. This upgrade likely supported buying interest. Read More.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TKO. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TKO Group by 840.0% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of TKO Group by 1,360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in TKO Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.36 and a beta of 0.65.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.20). TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 5.27%.The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from TKO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. TKO Group’s payout ratio is 119.54%.

TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO’s core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

