Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.10), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 1.41%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share.

Camping World Stock Down 5.0%

Shares of CWH traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,939,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,540. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Camping World has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.59. The company has a market cap of $880.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.08.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently -53.76%.

Key Stories Impacting Camping World

Positive Sentiment: Several sell‑side firms remain constructive despite cuts to targets — KeyCorp lowered its price target to $12 but kept an “overweight” rating (implies upside from current levels). KeyCorp price‑target note

Several sell‑side firms remain constructive despite cuts to targets — KeyCorp lowered its price target to $12 but kept an “overweight” rating (implies upside from current levels). Positive Sentiment: Monness Crespi & Hardt trimmed its target to $15 but kept a “buy” rating, signaling continued analyst conviction in recovery potential (target implies significant upside).

Monness Crespi & Hardt trimmed its target to $15 but kept a “buy” rating, signaling continued analyst conviction in recovery potential (target implies significant upside). Neutral Sentiment: Consensus view remains modestly favorable overall — brokerages’ average recommendation is “Moderate Buy,” indicating mixed but not uniformly pessimistic sentiment. Brokerage consensus

Consensus view remains modestly favorable overall — brokerages’ average recommendation is “Moderate Buy,” indicating mixed but not uniformly pessimistic sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Company materials and the Q4 earnings call transcript are available for investors reviewing management’s explanations and next‑step plans. Earnings call transcript

Company materials and the Q4 earnings call transcript are available for investors reviewing management’s explanations and next‑step plans. Negative Sentiment: Dividend suspension: management halted the dividend to further reduce debt — the announcement triggered a steep intraday selloff and regulatory/litigation interest. Dividend suspension and investor alert

Dividend suspension: management halted the dividend to further reduce debt — the announcement triggered a steep intraday selloff and regulatory/litigation interest. Negative Sentiment: Q4 earnings missed on the bottom line — EPS of ($0.73) vs. consensus ($0.63); revenue was roughly in line but down year‑over‑year, showing operating pressure. Earnings results summary

Q4 earnings missed on the bottom line — EPS of ($0.73) vs. consensus ($0.63); revenue was roughly in line but down year‑over‑year, showing operating pressure. Negative Sentiment: Investor lawsuits/investigations: multiple law firms are soliciting clients after the share drop, increasing litigation risk and headline pressure. Shareholder litigation notices

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camping World

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Camping World in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,787,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 4.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 33,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 66.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 889,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,372,000 after purchasing an additional 354,333 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 17.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 119,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 17,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 371.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 278,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 219,568 shares in the last quarter. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CWH shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Camping World from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Camping World from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Camping World in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Camping World in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc (NYSE: CWH) is a leading specialty retailer of recreational vehicles (“RVs”), RV parts and services, and outdoor lifestyle products. The company operates an extensive network of full-service RV dealerships, providing new and pre-owned RV sales alongside comprehensive maintenance, repair and warranty services. In addition to its dealership operations, Camping World offers a broad assortment of RV parts, accessories and gear through both its physical retail locations and e-commerce platform.

Beyond RV sales and service, Camping World’s offerings encompass outdoor cookware, apparel, camping and towing accessories under various proprietary and third-party brands.

