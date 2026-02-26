Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Boosts Position in Carter’s, Inc. $CRI

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,109 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 1,208.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Carter’s by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carter’s by 202.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carter’s by 97.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s Stock Down 0.9%

CRI opened at $41.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.06. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $44.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Carter’s from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Zacks Research raised Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Citigroup raised Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Carter’s from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Carter’s

Carter’s Profile

(Free Report)

Carter’s, Inc (NYSE: CRI) is a leading designer and marketer of infant and young children’s apparel in North America. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company’s core business focuses on creating clothing and accessories for babies and children, including bodysuits, sleepwear, layette, outerwear and accessories that blend comfort, safety and style. Carter’s flagship brand is complemented by its OshKosh B’gosh line, which offers heritage-inspired designs and durable fabrics for toddlers and young kids.

The company distributes its products through a diversified platform that includes wholesale partnerships with major department stores and mass merchandisers, direct‐to‐consumer e-commerce sites, and an extensive network of company-operated retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.