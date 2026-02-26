Primecap Management Co. CA Boosts Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS

Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,374,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,260 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $217,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 75.4% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 49.1% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 57.7% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, December 29th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Otis Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Neil Green sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $518,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,773 shares in the company, valued at $326,175.85. This trade represents a 61.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 1,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $106,450.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,570.24. The trade was a 25.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,013 shares of company stock worth $14,337,635. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:OTIS opened at $89.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.30 and its 200 day moving average is $89.20. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $84.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.83.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 30.42%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation is a manufacturer, installer and servicer of vertical transportation systems, including elevators, escalators and moving walkways. The company designs and supplies new equipment for commercial, residential and industrial buildings, and provides ongoing maintenance and repair services aimed at maximizing equipment availability and safety. Otis also offers modernization solutions to upgrade aging systems and improve performance, accessibility and energy efficiency.

In addition to new equipment sales, a significant portion of Otis’s business derives from long-term service contracts and responsive maintenance work.

