Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 631,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,575,000 after acquiring an additional 70,670 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,468,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,491,855,000 after purchasing an additional 809,796 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 43.0% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 11,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter worth approximately $2,104,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 13.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 392,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,883,000 after purchasing an additional 47,460 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

NYSE CBRE opened at $147.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.53. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.45 and a 12-month high of $174.27. The firm has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 2.85%.The company had revenue of $11.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. UBS Group upgraded CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Sunday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on CBRE Group from $192.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.43.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

