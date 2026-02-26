Great Hill Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in QXO, Inc. $QXO

Great Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of QXO, Inc. (NYSE:QXO – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 272,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,000. QXO accounts for 0.8% of Great Hill Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QXO. Alpha Wave Global LP acquired a new stake in shares of QXO during the 2nd quarter worth about $525,366,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in QXO by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,192,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,525,000 after acquiring an additional 22,484,977 shares during the period. Affinity Partners GP LP lifted its position in QXO by 99.1% during the second quarter. Affinity Partners GP LP now owns 32,671,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,745,000 after acquiring an additional 16,260,163 shares during the last quarter. Schf GPE LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QXO by 204.3% during the second quarter. Schf GPE LLC now owns 13,319,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,901,000 after acquiring an additional 8,943,089 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QXO in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,836,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QXO alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital started coverage on QXO in a report on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on QXO from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of QXO from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of QXO in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QXO in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.43.

QXO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:QXO opened at $24.14 on Thursday. QXO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $27.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.88.

QXO (NYSE:QXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). QXO had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 3.81%.The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. QXO’s quarterly revenue was up 14725.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that QXO, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About QXO

(Free Report)

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence. It also offers value-added services that focuses on consulting and professional, specialized programming, training, and technical support services. In addition, the company provides information technology managed services, such as cybersecurity, application hosting, disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud, and other services; and data back-up, network maintenance, and upgrade services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QXO, Inc. (NYSE:QXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.