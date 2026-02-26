Armstrong World Industries Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) executives highlighted record full-year 2025 results alongside a softer-than-expected fourth quarter, while outlining expectations for continued profitable growth in 2026 driven by pricing, productivity, acquisitions, and new product momentum in energy-saving ceilings and data center solutions.

Leadership transition and 2025 performance

CEO Vic Grizzle opened the call by noting it would be his final earnings call as CEO ahead of his move to executive chairman on April 1, with Chief Operating Officer Mark Hershey set to become president and CEO. Grizzle said 2025 marked “another year of strong execution” and described the company’s business model as resilient despite “persistently challenging market conditions.”

Net sales up 12% versus the prior year

versus the prior year Adjusted EBITDA up 14% , with adjusted EBITDA margin up 70 basis points

, with Adjusted diluted EPS up 17%

Adjusted free cash flow up 16%

For the full year, management reported:

Grizzle said 2025 was the company’s second consecutive year of double-digit growth and its fifth consecutive year of net sales and earnings growth. CFO Chris Calzaretta added that the full-year results reflected multiple drivers, including contributions from architectural specialties acquisitions, market penetration in architectural specialties, growth initiatives, strong average unit value (AUV) performance, productivity gains, and “healthy” equity earnings from the WAVE joint venture.

Fourth-quarter “air pocket” from shutdown impacts and project timing

Management said fourth-quarter results were softer than anticipated, citing temporary disruptions across both segments. Grizzle pointed to an “extended government shutdown” that disrupted maintenance and repair activity for government buildings, particularly affecting mineral fiber volumes in areas such as Washington, D.C., and among MRO customers. He said the company did not see the “normal bounce back” after reopening, though he later noted on the Q&A that a rebound began in January and was included in the 2026 outlook.

In Architectural Specialties (AS), management attributed quarterly margin pressure to key project delays. Calzaretta said custom project timing reduced operating leverage, while costs increased due to recent acquisitions and capacity investments intended to support future growth.

Segment details: Mineral Fiber margins hit record levels; AS growth continued

Mineral Fiber sales rose 3% in the fourth quarter, driven by 6% AUV growth that was partially offset by lower volumes. Calzaretta cited the indirect impacts of the federal government shutdown and softer home center demand, which executives characterized as continued inventory adjustments and destocking behavior in that channel.

Despite lower volumes, Mineral Fiber adjusted EBITDA grew 15% and adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 460 basis points to 42.1%, which management said was the best fourth-quarter margin performance for the segment since 2016. Calzaretta attributed the expansion to AUV “fall-through,” a favorable claims adjustment, higher WAVE equity earnings, favorable SG&A, and lower input costs. For the full year, Mineral Fiber adjusted EBITDA margin finished at a record 43.5%, surpassing 2019.

Architectural Specialties posted 11% sales growth in the fourth quarter, led by contributions from the 2024 acquisitions of 3form and Zahner along with organic growth. Adjusted EBITDA declined 3% in the quarter, with margin pressured by project timing and higher manufacturing and SG&A costs tied to acquisitions and capacity investments. For the full year, AS adjusted EBITDA margin was approximately 18%, below prior guidance of 19% due to fourth-quarter headwinds. Calzaretta said organic AS adjusted EBITDA margin was approximately 19% for the year, and management reiterated its target of 20% segment margins over time as project timing normalizes and integration and efficiency work continues.

Capital allocation and acquisitions

Calzaretta said higher cash earnings and increased dividends from WAVE supported adjusted free cash flow growth, partially offset by higher capital expenditures. He cited a $26 million step-up in CapEx, including investments in manufacturing productivity, expanded capabilities for the TEMPLOK energy-saving ceiling offering, and IT and digital initiatives.

On capital deployment, management reiterated three priorities: reinvestment in the business, strategic acquisitions and partnerships, and returning cash to shareholders. In the fourth quarter, the company paid $15 million in dividends and repurchased $50 million of shares. As of December 31, 2025, Armstrong had $533 million remaining under its repurchase authorization through the end of 2026.

The company also discussed recent M&A activity, including the acquisition of Parallel Architectural Products in the fourth quarter of 2025 and the recently announced acquisition of Eventscape. Calzaretta said Eventscape generated approximately $30 million in revenue in 2025 and is expected to contribute positively in 2026.

2026 outlook: pricing-led growth, margin expansion, and innovation tailwinds

For 2026, management guided to 8% to 10% total company net sales growth and 8% to 12% adjusted EBITDA growth, with margin expansion expected in both segments. The company expects Mineral Fiber volume to be flat to up 1% and Mineral Fiber AUV growth of approximately 6%. Executives said 2026 AUV is expected to tilt more toward like-for-like pricing than mix, reflecting inflation and the company’s pricing cadence.

Calzaretta said Mineral Fiber input costs are expected to rise at a mid-single-digit rate in 2026, with freight roughly flat, low single-digit inflation in certain raw materials, and energy inflation in the 10% to 12% range.

In AS, the company expects high single-digit organic growth, with inorganic contributions from Geometrik early in the year and full-year incremental contributions from Parallel and Eventscape; management said the acquisitions together are expected to account for about half of AS segment sales growth. Executives also noted strong double-digit order intake in the fourth quarter and cited transportation as a multiyear tailwind, including recent airport project wins at LAX and Salt Lake City International Airport.

Management cautioned that the first quarter is typically seasonally weaker and said 2026 is expected to start “more muted” due to seasonality, market “choppiness,” and significant winter weather events. Calzaretta said Mineral Fiber volumes are expected to be slightly softer in the first half versus the second half.

Hershey highlighted product launches tied to energy efficiency and data center demand, including an upgraded TEMPLOK solution and the launch of DATAZONE panels and DYNAMAX LT structural grid, along with SKYLO, an integrated walkable ceiling system for clean rooms and other high-performance environments. He said growth initiatives contributed roughly one point of growth in 2025, and with the addition of data center and energy-saving contributions, management expects an incremental 0.5 point of growth contribution in 2026 versus 2025.

In Q&A, leadership also discussed early-stage adoption of TEMPLOK, citing shipments for office renovation projects with two major financial services firms in New York City and recent specifications for higher education projects on both U.S. coasts. Executives said they view AI as a positive, particularly as an accelerator for specification-related initiatives.

Grizzle closed by reiterating that the company sees underlying market conditions as “steady and slightly improved” versus 2025, while noting continued uncertainty around policy, interest rates, and geopolitical events. He said the company expects transportation, data centers, and a gradual “healing” of the office vertical to be areas of growth, though he noted broad tenant improvement work has not yet returned.

About Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of commercial ceiling and wall solutions. The company offers a diverse portfolio of acoustical, decorative and specialty ceiling systems designed to enhance interior environments in offices, healthcare facilities, schools, retail outlets and other non-residential settings. Through its focus on performance, aesthetics and sustainability, Armstrong World Industries addresses both functional and design requirements for architects, contractors and building owners.

Armstrong’s product range includes mineral fiber, fiberglass, wood wool, metal and stone wool ceiling panels, as well as suspension and grid systems.

