K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Purchases New Stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF $ETHA

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 217,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,406,000. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capula Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 195.5% during the second quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 5,354,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542,508 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,605,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,619,000. Marex Group plc bought a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,920,000. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,532,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ETHA opened at $15.68 on Thursday. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $36.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.08.

The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

