Primecap Management Co. CA Increases Stock Position in US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD

Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,793,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,499 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in US Foods were worth $290,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in US Foods by 2.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,134,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,449,000 after purchasing an additional 161,749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,986,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,044,000 after buying an additional 52,361 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 12.4% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,207,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,003,000 after buying an additional 354,747 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in US Foods by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,910,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,157,000 after acquiring an additional 373,321 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in US Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $95.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.16. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $57.36 and a one year high of $102.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.98.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 1.71%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. US Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.696-4.935 EPS. Analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USFD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of US Foods in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $111.00 price objective on shares of US Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.33.

In other US Foods news, insider James David Works, Jr. sold 65,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $6,344,935.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 88,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,510,747.52. This trade represents a 42.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

US Foods (NYSE: USFD) is a leading foodservice distributor in the United States that supplies a wide range of products and services to professional food operators. The company provides fresh, frozen and dry food items as well as non-food restaurant supplies and kitchen equipment. Its customer base includes independent restaurants, multi-unit chains, healthcare and senior living facilities, hospitality businesses, government and educational institutions, and other foodservice operators.

Beyond commodity and branded food products, US Foods offers value-added solutions designed to help customers run their businesses.

