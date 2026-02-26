Promising Mid Cap Stocks To Watch Now – February 24th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Arcellx, Hims & Hers Health, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, and Cipher Mining are the five Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid-cap stocks are shares of companies with market capitalizations generally in the mid-range—commonly about $2 billion to $10 billion, though the exact thresholds vary by index and market. They typically offer a balance between the growth potential of small caps and the stability of large caps, appealing to investors seeking moderate risk and diversification. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Arcellx (ACLX)

Arcellx, Inc., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Cipher Mining (CIFR)

