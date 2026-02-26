Signing Day Sports, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGN) Short Interest Update

Signing Day Sports, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 9,567,486 shares, a growth of 224.1% from the January 29th total of 2,952,384 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,941,925 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 70.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 70.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 50,941,925 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Signing Day Sports Trading Down 2.6%
SGN traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.63. The company had a trading volume of 9,906,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,131,039. Signing Day Sports has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $4.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.18.
Signing Day Sports Company Profile
Signing Day Sports International plc is an interactive sports technology company that connects aspiring student-athletes with college and university athletic programs. Through its flagship NCSA Pathway platform, the company offers a suite of digital recruiting tools designed to streamline the college recruitment process. Services include personalized recruiting coaching, athlete profile management, video hosting, data-driven match-making between athletes and programs, and compliance guidance for NCAA regulations.
In addition to its online platform, Signing Day Sports hosts regional and national showcases and combines to provide face-to-face exposure opportunities.
