Wesfarmers (ASX:WES) Insider Alan Cransberg Acquires 454 Shares of Stock

Wesfarmers Limited (ASX:WES – Get Free Report) insider Alan Cransberg acquired 454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$83.99 per share, for a total transaction of A$38,131.01.

Wesfarmers Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.37. The company has a market cap of $88.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Wesfarmers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 121.0%. This is an increase from Wesfarmers’s previous Interim dividend of $0.40. Wesfarmers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.61%.

Wesfarmers Company Profile

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company is involved in the retail sale of building materials, home and garden improvement, lifestyle, and outdoor living products; apparel and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, and consumables; and office products and solutions, such as stationery, technology, furniture, art supplies, and learning and development resources, as well as print and create, and technical support services through its Officeworks stores.

