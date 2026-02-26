Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Trading Down 10.1% – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report) were down 10.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $111.25 and last traded at $113.15. Approximately 590,131 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 473,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.92.
The stock has a market cap of $523.20 million, a P/E ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 4.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.47.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.7196 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%.
The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.
