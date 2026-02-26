Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Trading Down 10.1% – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report) were down 10.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $111.25 and last traded at $113.15. Approximately 590,131 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 473,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.92.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $523.20 million, a P/E ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 4.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.47.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.7196 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $2,175,000. Meadowbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter valued at about $1,256,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares by 850.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $555,000.

The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.

