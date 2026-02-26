Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 12.250-12.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 12.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $92.0 billion-$94.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $86.1 billion.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $263.90. 599,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,872,082. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $266.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.23. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $206.38 and a 52-week high of $293.06. The company has a market cap of $148.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.97.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.05% and a negative return on equity of 55.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $325.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.68.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.17, for a total transaction of $4,701,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 231,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,341,500.31. This represents a 7.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lowe’s Companies this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,555,565 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,580,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,343 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $219,948,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 243.2% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,116,945 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $247,817,000 after buying an additional 791,526 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,876,570 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $452,554,000 after buying an additional 459,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 191.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 656,222 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $164,915,000 after buying an additional 431,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe’s also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

