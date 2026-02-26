Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $400.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.06 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.
Here are the key takeaways from Shake Shack’s conference call:
- Shake Shack reported a strong 2025 with total revenue up 15.4% to $1.45B, Adjusted EBITDA up ~20% to about $210M, Same‑Shack sales +2.3%, and restaurant‑level margin +120 bps to 22.6%.
- Operational execution drove improvements — a new labor model and performance scorecards lifted attainment to labor targets above 90%, cut wait times to under six minutes, and increased team‑member tenure ~40%, supporting margin expansion.
- Strategic supply‑chain and development progress — comprehensive RFPs, logistics gains and supplier diversification helped mitigate inflation, while disciplined design and procurement reduced average net build cost to under $2M (≈20% YoY) and enabled an enlarged 2026 pipeline (55–60 company‑operated openings).
- Near‑term risks remain — beef inflation is running in the mid‑teens, and Q1 faces a ~250 bp revenue headwind from the 53rd week plus weather impacts, which could pressure margins before planned supply‑chain savings fully materialize.
Shake Shack Stock Performance
Shares of SHAK traded up $8.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,601,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,281. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 99.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.84. Shake Shack has a one year low of $72.93 and a one year high of $144.65.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth about $40,829,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,590,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,535,000 after purchasing an additional 450,406 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 285.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 586,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,949,000 after purchasing an additional 434,625 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,455,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 332.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 223,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,392,000 after purchasing an additional 171,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.
Key Stories Impacting Shake Shack
Here are the key news stories impacting Shake Shack this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat on the bottom line: Shake Shack reported $0.37 EPS, above consensus and up from $0.26 a year earlier; revenue rose 21.8% YoY to $400.5M, showing strong sales momentum. That combination of top‑line growth and an EPS beat is a clear catalyst for the stock rally. Shake Shack (SHAK) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Management points to deals and operational improvements driving profit gains and margin resilience despite cost pressures — a narrative investors favor when discretionary traffic is rising. Shake Shack Profit Rises as Deals Draw Customers
- Positive Sentiment: Unit expansion continues: openings and site approvals (including the first Georgia drive‑thru and recent municipal approvals) support growth runway and delivery/digital mix improvements. Shake Shack opening its first Georgia drive-thru
- Neutral Sentiment: Leadership update — Peter Herpich named interim principal financial officer; interim appointments can be neutral short term but are worth monitoring for continuity in financial strategy. Shake Shack names Peter Herpich interim principal financial officer
- Neutral Sentiment: Cost management tactics: company is offsetting higher beef costs with promotions and limited‑time items; this supports traffic but may compress margins if price/cost trends persist. Shake Shack absorbs higher beef prices with promos, onion rings, and the Dubai Chocolate Shake
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro context: weekly jobless claims remain lowish, which supports consumer spending for restaurants broadly — a background positive but not specific to SHAK. Weekly Jobless Claims Remain Tame, More Q4 Earnings Beats
- Negative Sentiment: Q1 revenue guidance came in slightly below Street expectations ($366M–$370M vs. ~$371M consensus), which introduces near‑term execution risk and could cap upside if the company updates guidance lower or if same‑store trends soften. Shake Shack Q4 results and guidance (press release / transcript)
Shake Shack Company Profile
Shake Shack, Inc (NYSE: SHAK) is a publicly traded hospitality company known for its modern take on the classic American roadside burger stand. The company operates a chain of quick-casual restaurants offering premium hamburgers, hot dogs, crinkle-cut fries, frozen custard, milkshakes and a curated selection of beer and wine. Shake Shack emphasizes high-quality ingredients, including 100% all-natural Angus beef with no hormones or antibiotics, and works with local suppliers where possible to maintain its commitment to fresh, responsibly sourced food.
Shake Shack traces its origins to a hot dog cart opened in New York City’s Madison Square Park in 2001 by Danny Meyer’s Union Square Hospitality Group.
