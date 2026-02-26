Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $400.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.06 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

Shake Shack reported a strong 2025 with total revenue up 15.4% to $1.45B , Adjusted EBITDA up ~20% to about $210M , Same‑Shack sales +2.3%, and restaurant‑level margin +120 bps to 22.6%.

, Adjusted EBITDA up ~20% to about , Same‑Shack sales +2.3%, and restaurant‑level margin +120 bps to 22.6%. Operational execution drove improvements — a new labor model and performance scorecards lifted attainment to labor targets above 90%, cut wait times to under six minutes, and increased team‑member tenure ~40%, supporting margin expansion.

Strategic supply‑chain and development progress — comprehensive RFPs, logistics gains and supplier diversification helped mitigate inflation, while disciplined design and procurement reduced average net build cost to under $2M (≈20% YoY) and enabled an enlarged 2026 pipeline (55–60 company‑operated openings).

(≈20% YoY) and enabled an enlarged 2026 pipeline (55–60 company‑operated openings). Near‑term risks remain — beef inflation is running in the mid‑teens, and Q1 faces a ~250 bp revenue headwind from the 53rd week plus weather impacts, which could pressure margins before planned supply‑chain savings fully materialize.

Shares of SHAK traded up $8.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,601,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,281. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 99.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.84. Shake Shack has a one year low of $72.93 and a one year high of $144.65.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shake Shack from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer set a $145.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.10.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth about $40,829,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,590,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,535,000 after purchasing an additional 450,406 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 285.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 586,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,949,000 after purchasing an additional 434,625 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,455,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 332.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 223,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,392,000 after purchasing an additional 171,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack, Inc (NYSE: SHAK) is a publicly traded hospitality company known for its modern take on the classic American roadside burger stand. The company operates a chain of quick-casual restaurants offering premium hamburgers, hot dogs, crinkle-cut fries, frozen custard, milkshakes and a curated selection of beer and wine. Shake Shack emphasizes high-quality ingredients, including 100% all-natural Angus beef with no hormones or antibiotics, and works with local suppliers where possible to maintain its commitment to fresh, responsibly sourced food.

Shake Shack traces its origins to a hot dog cart opened in New York City’s Madison Square Park in 2001 by Danny Meyer’s Union Square Hospitality Group.

