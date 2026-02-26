Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17, Zacks reports. Indivior had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 90.79%.

Here are the key takeaways from Indivior's conference call:

Indivior reported strong 2025 results with SUBLOCADE net revenue of $856M (up 13%) , total net revenue of $1.24B (up 4%), and record adjusted EBITDA of $428M (up 20%) with notable margin improvement.

, total net revenue of $1.24B (up 4%), and record adjusted EBITDA of $428M (up 20%) with notable margin improvement. Management gave 2026 guidance calling for accelerated momentum — mid-teens U.S. SUBLOCADE dispense growth, SUBLOCADE net revenue of $905M–$945M (~8% at midpoint), adjusted EBITDA of $535M–$575M (≈30% growth) and ~ $300M operating cash flow.

(≈30% growth) and ~ $300M operating cash flow. The company completed organizational simplification and set a 2026 non-GAAP operating expense target of ≤$450M after taking $120M of restructuring charges in 2025 (≈$28M cash cost), which should improve leverage but involved upfront costs.

Indivior strengthened its financial flexibility by paying the $295M DOJ obligation (eliminating a legacy liability), exiting 2025 with net leverage below 1x, and announcing a new $400M opportunistic share repurchase program while prioritizing debt management and commercial-stage M&A.

while prioritizing debt management and commercial-stage M&A. Management warned of headwinds in 2026 that pressure total revenue at the midpoint — expected U.S. SUBOXONE Film pricing pressure, lower rest-of-world revenue after optimization, gross-to-net movements, and continued PERSERIS runoff.

Indivior Price Performance

Indivior stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,225,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,247. Indivior has a twelve month low of $8.34 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INDV shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Indivior from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Indivior from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Indivior in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Indivior in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Indivior in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Indivior has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Indivior news, Director Daniel A. Ninivaggi acquired 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.39 per share, for a total transaction of $27,427.25. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,904.97. The trade was a 4.80% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Humphreys bought 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.39 per share, for a total transaction of $27,427.25. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,802 shares in the company, valued at $205,332.78. This trade represents a 15.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,871 shares of company stock valued at $172,385 over the last quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Indivior in the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Indivior by 274.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 286,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,286,000 after buying an additional 210,150 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Indivior during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Indivior in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Indivior by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,371,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,639 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Indivior Company Profile



Indivior plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and delivering treatments for addiction and related mental health disorders. The company’s portfolio centers on therapies designed to support individuals dealing with opioid dependence, alcohol use disorder and other behavioral health challenges. Its lead products include Suboxone® (buprenorphine and naloxone) sublingual film and Sublocade® (extended-release buprenorphine) injection, both of which are approved in multiple markets to aid in opioid use disorder management.

Indivior was established in 2014 through a demerger from the pharmaceuticals division of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, inheriting decades of research and commercial expertise in addiction medicine.

Featured Articles

