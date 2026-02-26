Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.15, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $377.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.33 million. Bristow Group had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.83%.
Bristow Group Trading Up 2.6%
NYSE:VTOL traded up $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $47.95. 143,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Bristow Group has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $48.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.61 and its 200-day moving average is $39.12.
Bristow Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.
A number of research firms recently commented on VTOL. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Bristow Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of Bristow Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bristow Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, JonesTrading started coverage on Bristow Group in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.
Bristow Group Company Profile
Bristow Group Inc is a global provider of helicopter services to the offshore energy industry and search-and-rescue (SAR) operations worldwide. The company specializes in the safe and efficient transport of personnel, equipment and supplies to offshore oil and gas platforms, as well as emergency response and medevac services. Bristow’s operations support exploration, production and decommissioning activities, helping energy companies maintain continuity of production in some of the world’s most challenging environments.
The company maintains a diverse fleet of turbine-powered helicopters, including medium- and heavy-lift aircraft such as the Sikorsky S-92, Airbus H225 (formerly EC225) and Leonardo AW189.
