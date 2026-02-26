Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.15, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $377.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.33 million. Bristow Group had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.83%.

Bristow Group Trading Up 2.6%

NYSE:VTOL traded up $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $47.95. 143,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Bristow Group has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $48.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.61 and its 200-day moving average is $39.12.

Get Bristow Group alerts:

Bristow Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTOL. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Bristow Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 21,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristow Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Bristow Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Bristow Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bristow Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on VTOL. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Bristow Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of Bristow Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bristow Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, JonesTrading started coverage on Bristow Group in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bristow Group

Bristow Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bristow Group Inc is a global provider of helicopter services to the offshore energy industry and search-and-rescue (SAR) operations worldwide. The company specializes in the safe and efficient transport of personnel, equipment and supplies to offshore oil and gas platforms, as well as emergency response and medevac services. Bristow’s operations support exploration, production and decommissioning activities, helping energy companies maintain continuity of production in some of the world’s most challenging environments.

The company maintains a diverse fleet of turbine-powered helicopters, including medium- and heavy-lift aircraft such as the Sikorsky S-92, Airbus H225 (formerly EC225) and Leonardo AW189.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.