BrilliA Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRIA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BrilliA Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 6,943 shares, an increase of 229.5% from the January 29th total of 2,107 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,305 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company's shares are short sold.

BrilliA Stock Down 1.4%

NYSEAMERICAN BRIA traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,825. BrilliA has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $4.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrilliA

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BrilliA stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BrilliA Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRIA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

BrilliA Company Profile

BrilliA Inc engages in the design, development and manufacturing of residential and commercial ventilation and range hood systems. The company’s core product line includes ducted and ductless range hoods, ceiling-mounted and wall-mounted ventilation fans, heat sensors, remote controls and a variety of grille and lighting accessories. BrilliA focuses on combining innovative airflow technology with modern design elements to address both new construction and retrofit applications.

In addition to its ventilation business, BrilliA offers a selection of complementary home improvement products that enhance indoor air quality and kitchen functionality.

