Great Hill Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC

Great Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,471 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,000. Generac comprises about 0.4% of Great Hill Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Generac during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,744,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 583.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,725,000 after acquiring an additional 49,595 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Generac by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 597,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,031,000 after acquiring an additional 15,280 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 361,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,728,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 194,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,562,000 after purchasing an additional 16,386 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Stock Performance

NYSE GNRC opened at $236.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.50 and a 1-year high of $241.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 88.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.20). Generac had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Generac from $236.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $235.00 price target on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Generac from $186.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Generac

Generac Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNRC) is a leading manufacturer of backup power generation products for residential, commercial and industrial applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of standby and portable generators, transfer switches and power management systems designed to provide reliable electricity during power outages and other critical situations. With an emphasis on innovation, Generac has expanded its offerings to include clean energy technologies such as battery storage and integrated solar-plus-storage systems.

Generac’s product lineup addresses a broad range of customer needs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.