BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 47,921 shares, a growth of 224.9% from the January 29th total of 14,748 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,079 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 155,079 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE BOE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,220. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.66. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $9.16 and a 1 year high of $12.18.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0827 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,519,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,058,000 after buying an additional 220,422 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,555,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,920,000 after acquiring an additional 160,525 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,148,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,444,000 after acquiring an additional 137,344 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,010,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,834,000 after purchasing an additional 152,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 247.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 888,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after purchasing an additional 632,567 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE: BOE) is a closed-end management investment company designed to deliver a combination of high current income and capital appreciation. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the trust seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of dividend-paying equity securities from companies around the world. To enhance income generation, BOE employs a systematic covered-call option writing strategy on a portion of its equity holdings.

The trust’s investment strategy emphasizes a global scope, allocating across developed and emerging market equities to capture dividend yields while managing geographic and sector risks.

