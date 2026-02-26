BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 47,921 shares, a growth of 224.9% from the January 29th total of 14,748 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,079 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 155,079 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE BOE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,220. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.66. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $9.16 and a 1 year high of $12.18.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0827 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE: BOE) is a closed-end management investment company designed to deliver a combination of high current income and capital appreciation. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the trust seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of dividend-paying equity securities from companies around the world. To enhance income generation, BOE employs a systematic covered-call option writing strategy on a portion of its equity holdings.
The trust’s investment strategy emphasizes a global scope, allocating across developed and emerging market equities to capture dividend yields while managing geographic and sector risks.
