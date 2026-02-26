MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Insider Steven Yi Sells 4,000 Shares

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) insider Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,705,624 shares in the company, valued at $20,968,586. This trade represents a 0.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Wednesday, February 25th, Steven Yi sold 12,748 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $123,528.12.

On Thursday, February 19th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $29,160.00.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $28,640.00.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $31,960.00.

On Monday, February 9th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $34,960.00.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $35,760.00.

On Monday, February 2nd, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $82,560.00.

On Wednesday, January 28th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $84,560.00.

On Monday, January 26th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total value of $87,120.00.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $89,600.00.

MAX stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.29. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $13.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.40.

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.25. MediaAlpha had a negative return on equity of 132.73% and a net margin of 2.30%.The firm had revenue of $291.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. MediaAlpha’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on MediaAlpha from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAX. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 5,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in MediaAlpha by 28.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in MediaAlpha during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat on EPS (reported $0.50 vs. $0.25 consensus) and shares initially gapped up on the report, which is driving near-term bullish sentiment and momentum. Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

MediaAlpha, Inc is a technology company that operates a real-time digital marketplace for the distribution of insurance and adjacent services. The company’s platform connects buyers—consumers seeking insurance policies—to sellers, including insurance carriers and distribution partners, through programmatic bidding and data-driven pricing. By leveraging transaction-level data and proprietary auction mechanics, MediaAlpha enables carriers to acquire customers more efficiently and at scale.

The firm offers a suite of products that help clients optimize marketing spend and improve conversion rates.

