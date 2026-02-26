Hager Investment Management Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Hager Investment Management Services LLC trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 38.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 27,765.8% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,700,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,870,880,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676,575 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth $1,663,726,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,711,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,996,807,000 after purchasing an additional 841,117 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,893,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,600,043,000 after purchasing an additional 687,735 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 248.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 604,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $168,859,000 after buying an additional 431,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $384.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $346.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. The company has a market cap of $207.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $261.43 and a 12-month high of $387.49.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.46 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 148.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.31 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.38. This represents a $10.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 70.84%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $335.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Amgen from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Amgen from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.76.

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

