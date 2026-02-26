Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Trading 13.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 13.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.29 and last traded at $13.61. Approximately 1,027,161 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 2,341,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.97.

Magnite News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Magnite this week:

Get Magnite alerts:

Positive Sentiment: Revenue beat and solid top-line growth: Q4 revenue of $205.36M topped consensus (~$193.87M) and was up about 5.9% year-over-year — a sign demand held up better than analysts expected. View Press Release

Revenue beat and solid top-line growth: Q4 revenue of $205.36M topped consensus (~$193.87M) and was up about 5.9% year-over-year — a sign demand held up better than analysts expected. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” and maintained a $39 price target, signaling continued conviction in MGNI’s medium-term upside and likely helping buying interest. TickerReport

Analyst support: Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” and maintained a $39 price target, signaling continued conviction in MGNI’s medium-term upside and likely helping buying interest. Neutral Sentiment: Investor materials published: Management released the Q4 earnings presentation/slide deck and the earnings call materials for review, giving investors more detail to assess the outlook and margin dynamics. Earnings Presentation

Investor materials published: Management released the Q4 earnings presentation/slide deck and the earnings call materials for review, giving investors more detail to assess the outlook and margin dynamics. Neutral Sentiment: Benchmark trimmed its price target slightly from $31 to $30 but kept a “buy” rating — a modest downgrade to target but still bullish overall. Benzinga

Benchmark trimmed its price target slightly from $31 to $30 but kept a “buy” rating — a modest downgrade to target but still bullish overall. Negative Sentiment: Slight EPS miss: Reported EPS of $0.34 missed consensus by $0.01, which may cause some short-term disappointment even though the miss was small. MarketBeat Earnings

Slight EPS miss: Reported EPS of $0.34 missed consensus by $0.01, which may cause some short-term disappointment even though the miss was small. Negative Sentiment: Guidance below consensus: Management issued Q1 revenue guidance of $157M–$161M (street ~$163.8M) and FY2026 revenue guidance of $743.3M (street ~$759.5M), which is the main driver of downward pressure as it implies slower near-term growth than the market expected. Guidance Details

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Magnite from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Magnite from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

Magnite Stock Up 7.9%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39.

Insider Transactions at Magnite

In other Magnite news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 21,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $258,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 388,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,661,100. This trade represents a 5.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnite

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGNI. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Magnite during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Magnite by 75.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Magnite in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Magnite by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite

(Get Free Report)

Magnite, Inc (NASDAQ: MGNI) operates as an independent sell-side advertising platform that enables publishers and digital media owners to monetize their inventory through programmatic advertising. Formed in 2020 through the merger of Rubicon Project and Telaria, Magnite combines technologies for desktop, mobile, connected television (CTV) and digital out-of-home (DOOH) ad exchanges. The company provides an end-to-end solution designed to help media owners optimize yield across open marketplaces, private marketplaces and programmatic guaranteed deals.

At the core of Magnite’s offering is its supply-side platform (SSP), which connects publishers’ ad impressions to demand-side platforms (DSPs) through real-time bidding (RTB).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.