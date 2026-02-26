AB US High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HIDV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AB US High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HIDV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,215 shares, a growth of 513.6% from the January 29th total of 198 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,590 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,590 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIDV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AB US High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,878,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AB US High Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AB US High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of AB US High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AB US High Dividend ETF by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period.

AB US High Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.0%

NYSEARCA:HIDV traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.67. 58,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,258. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.97. AB US High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $59.88 and a one year high of $84.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.97.

AB US High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The AB US High Dividend ETF (HIDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of high dividend-paying companies. Selection is based on a proprietary systemic approach of large- and mid-cap US stocks. HIDV was launched on Mar 22, 2023 and is managed by AllianceBernstein.

