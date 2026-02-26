Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Trading Up 12.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Benton Resources Inc. (CVE:BEX – Get Free Report) shot up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 140,060 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 356,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Benton Resources Trading Up 12.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of C$21.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 5.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.08.

About Benton Resources

(Get Free Report)

Benton Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, nickel, copper, platinum group elements, lithium, and cesium assets. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Benton Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benton Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.