Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Stock Price Down 9.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) traded down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company traded as low as $39.30 and last traded at $39.3720. 409,946 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,211,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.57.

Photronics News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Photronics this week:

Q1 earnings and revenue beat street expectations: reported $0.61 EPS vs. $0.54 consensus and revenue of $225.1M vs. $220.1M consensus — a clear near-term fundamental beat.

Company reported record high-end IC revenue, a growth signal for its photomask exposure to advanced semiconductor nodes.

Unusual options activity: traders bought a large block of call options (≈5,920 contracts), indicating some speculative bullish positioning ahead of/after the print.

Market coverage and commentary: previews and follow-ups (Seeking Alpha, Yahoo) flagged strong momentum but raised valuation/timing questions after a ~1-year rally — useful context but not a direct operational update.

Q2 guidance is cautious: EPS guidance of $0.490–$0.550 (vs. consensus ~$0.50) and revenue guidance of $212M–$220M (street ~ $217.6M) leaves limited upside and a revenue midpoint slightly under some estimates — a reason for post-report profit taking.

Analyst/media caution: some coverage warns that while Q1 was strong, Q2 and beyond could disappoint if end-market demand softens — this tempered investor enthusiasm.

PLAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Photronics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Photronics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Photronics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.77.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. Photronics had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.06%.The company had revenue of $225.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Photronics’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Photronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Han Kyung Park sold 13,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $522,362.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 89,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,607.50. The trade was a 13.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Paladino sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $394,987.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 23,820 shares in the company, valued at $836,320.20. The trade was a 32.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 181,250 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,150. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Photronics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Photronics by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Photronics by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in Photronics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 46,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc is a leading global supplier of photomask products used in the manufacture of integrated circuits, flat panel displays, microelectromechanical systems (MEMS), and advanced packaging applications. Photomasks, also known as reticles, are critical templates that carry the precise circuit patterns required for semiconductor lithography processes. The company offers a comprehensive range of mask solutions, including binary masks, attenuated phase-shift masks, reticles for micro-optics, and specialized products for high‐resolution applications.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Brookfield, Connecticut, Photronics has grown through organic expansion and strategic investments in high‐end lithography technology.

