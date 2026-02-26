Great Hill Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Great Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.1% of Great Hill Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stenger Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stenger Family Office LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VTI opened at $341.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $582.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $344.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $339.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.73.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

