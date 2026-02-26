EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Shares Down 8.4% – Time to Sell?

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) was down 8.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $735.34 and last traded at $734.3690. Approximately 114,415 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 354,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $801.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on EMCOR Group from $713.00 to $754.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research cut EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $713.00 price target on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $698.83.

EMCOR Group Trading Down 9.5%

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $703.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $662.81. The company has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.17.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 6.96%.EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.32 earnings per share. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.250-29.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.43%.

EMCOR Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 18th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EMCOR Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,636 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,463,760,000 after buying an additional 798,975 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 132,234.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $409,661,000 after acquiring an additional 669,105 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $344,548,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 425.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 560,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,894,000 after purchasing an additional 453,876 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,276,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $781,239,000 after purchasing an additional 327,606 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR’s service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

