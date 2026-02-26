Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 255,788 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 248% from the previous session’s volume of 73,524 shares.The stock last traded at $1.51 and had previously closed at $1.4750.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air France-KLM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM Stock Up 1.0%

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average is $1.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.28.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.19. Air France-KLM had a return on equity of 118.01% and a net margin of 5.00%.The firm had revenue of $9.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air France-KLM SA will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Air France-KLM

(Get Free Report)

Air France-KLM is a leading European airline group formed in 2004 through the merger of France’s flagship carrier Air France and the Netherlands’ national airline KLM Royal Dutch Airlines. Headquartered in Paris and Amstelveen, the group provides passenger, cargo and maintenance services across a global network, connecting major hubs in Europe, North America, Asia, Africa and Latin America.

The company’s primary business activities include scheduled passenger transport on short, medium and long-haul routes; air freight operations under Air France-KLM Cargo; and technical support and maintenance services through AFI KLM E&M.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.