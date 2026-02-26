Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Toray Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 36,107 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 23,435 shares.The stock last traded at $17.50 and had previously closed at $17.05.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Smbc Nikko Sec. upgraded Toray Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Toray Industries Stock Performance
Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Toray Industries had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 2.38%. Toray Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.707-0.707 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Toray Industries Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.
About Toray Industries
Toray Industries, Inc is a global leader in advanced materials and chemical technologies, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company’s core operations span five business segments: fibers & textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment & engineering, and life sciences. Toray serves a diverse range of industries, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, construction, healthcare and water treatment, leveraging its material innovation to meet evolving market demands.
In the fibers & textiles division, Toray develops synthetic fibers and high-performance fabrics for applications such as apparel, industrial materials and automotive interiors.
