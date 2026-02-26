Service Stream Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:SSM)

Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 148.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th.
Service Stream Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $973.21 million, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.36.
About Service Stream
