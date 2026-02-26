Service Stream Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:SSM)

Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 148.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th.

Service Stream Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $973.21 million, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.36.

About Service Stream

Service Stream Limited designs, constructs, operates and maintains infrastructure networks in Australia. It operates through Telecommunications, Utilities, and Transport segments. The Telecommunications segment provides various operations, maintenance, installation, design, and construction services to owners of fixed-line and wireless telecommunication networks, including customer connections; service and network assurance; site acquisition; and design, construction, engineering, and installation of broadband, wireless, and fixed-line project services, as well as projects for asset remediation, augmentation, and relocation.

