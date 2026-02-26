KraneShares Sustainable Ultra Short Duration Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KCSH) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

KraneShares Sustainable Ultra Short Duration Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KCSH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th.
KraneShares Sustainable Ultra Short Duration Index ETF Price Performance
KCSH stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.06. 13 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,381. KraneShares Sustainable Ultra Short Duration Index ETF has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $25.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average is $25.12.
KraneShares Sustainable Ultra Short Duration Index ETF Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than KraneShares Sustainable Ultra Short Duration Index ETF
- A $1.57 Billion Bet on North American Gold
- Gold Ran First – but This Cycle May Belong to Silver
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- REVEALED: Something Big Happening Behind White House Doors
Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Sustainable Ultra Short Duration Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Sustainable Ultra Short Duration Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.