KraneShares Sustainable Ultra Short Duration Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KCSH) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

KraneShares Sustainable Ultra Short Duration Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KCSH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th.

KraneShares Sustainable Ultra Short Duration Index ETF Price Performance

KCSH stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.06. 13 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,381. KraneShares Sustainable Ultra Short Duration Index ETF has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $25.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average is $25.12.

KraneShares Sustainable Ultra Short Duration Index ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares Sustainable Ultra Short Duration Index ETF (KCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to provide a green cash option to investors. The fund is passively managed, seeking to provide current income through ultra-short duration, USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds KCSH was launched on Jul 26, 2024 and is issued by KraneShares.

