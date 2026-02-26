TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.93, but opened at $19.16. TWFG shares last traded at $19.67, with a volume of 210,296 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TWFG. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of TWFG in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TWFG from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of TWFG from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of TWFG from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TWFG from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TWFG presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

TWFG Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TWFG

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.18. The company has a quick ratio of 101.35, a current ratio of 101.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 0.10.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in TWFG by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TWFG in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of TWFG by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TWFG during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new stake in shares of TWFG during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000.

TWFG Company Profile

TWFG Insurance Services, Inc operates as a property and casualty insurance distribution company that provides personal and commercial insurance solutions through a hybrid model of company-owned branches and franchised offices. The firm offers a broad spectrum of insurance products, including auto, homeowners, renters, umbrella, flood and specialty lines coverage, tailored to meet the needs of individuals, families and businesses. By partnering with multiple insurance carriers, TWFG delivers competitive pricing and customized policy options designed to help clients manage risk and protect their assets.

Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Odessa, Texas, TWFG has expanded its network to serve customers across numerous U.S.

Further Reading

