8,500 Shares in Amrize Ltd $AMRZ Acquired by Robotti Robert

Robotti Robert purchased a new stake in Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amrize in the 2nd quarter worth $1,065,029,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amrize during the second quarter valued at $670,915,000. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in shares of Amrize in the 2nd quarter valued at $622,085,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amrize in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,404,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Amrize in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,761,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amrize

In other news, CFO Ian A. Johnston purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.92 per share, with a total value of $76,704.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,332.48. This trade represents a 6.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amrize Stock Performance

AMRZ stock opened at $63.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.84. Amrize Ltd has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $65.94. The stock has a market cap of $35.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMRZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Amrize in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Amrize from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Amrize in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America set a $58.00 target price on shares of Amrize in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Amrize in a report on Thursday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.43.

Amrize Company Profile

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

