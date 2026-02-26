Robotti Robert Decreases Holdings in TechnipFMC plc $FTI

Robotti Robert decreased its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,805 shares during the quarter. TechnipFMC makes up 1.1% of Robotti Robert’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Robotti Robert’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $6,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 35,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 12,647 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 430.6% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,899,000. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 37.6% during the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 14,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the third quarter worth approximately $3,596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting TechnipFMC

Here are the key news stories impacting TechnipFMC this week:

TechnipFMC Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of FTI opened at $66.12 on Thursday. TechnipFMC plc has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $66.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.19. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. TechnipFMC’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on FTI shares. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.93.

Insider Transactions at TechnipFMC

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $415,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 97,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,400,044. This trade represents a 6.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TechnipFMC Profile

(Free Report)

TechnipFMC is an integrated oilfield services and technology company that designs, manufactures and delivers systems and services for the energy industry. The company’s activities span the full lifecycle of oil and gas projects, with capabilities in subsea production systems, surface wellhead and intervention equipment, and onshore/offshore engineering and construction. TechnipFMC combines engineering and project management with fabrication, installation and maintenance services to help operators develop and produce hydrocarbon resources.

Its product and service portfolio includes subsea hardware such as trees, manifolds, umbilicals, risers and flowlines, as well as surface equipment for drilling, completions and well intervention.

