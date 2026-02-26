iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Trading 20% Higher – Still a Buy?

iMetal Resources Inc. (CVE:IMR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 20% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 535,080 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 236,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

iMetal Resources Trading Up 15.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.18. The firm has a market cap of C$4.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.59.

iMetal Resources Company Profile

iMetal Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec in Canada. The company explores for precious and base metal resources. Its flagship property is the Gowganda West project covering an area of approximately 147 squares kilometers located in Ontario; Kerrs Gold property covering an area of 665 hectares located in Ontario; and Ghost Mountain property consists of eleven claim units covering an area of 220 hectares located in Ontario.

