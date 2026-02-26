Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:LSGR) Short Interest Up 681.9% in February

Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:LSGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 184,566 shares, a growth of 681.9% from the January 29th total of 23,606 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 130,735 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 130,735 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSGR. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF by 996.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 959,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,607,000 after buying an additional 871,824 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $23,722,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,746,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,152,000 after purchasing an additional 373,412 shares in the last quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,934,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,340,000.

Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LSGR traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.76. The stock had a trading volume of 26,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,354. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.91. Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $46.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 1.29.

Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF Company Profile

The Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF (LSGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund that focuses on US-listed large-cap stocks but may include companies of any capitalization through a growth investment style. The fund utilizes the Natixis/NYSE non-transparent ETF model. LSGR was launched on Jun 29, 2023 and is managed by Natixis.

