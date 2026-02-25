Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $770.23 million during the quarter. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from Circle Internet Group’s conference call:

Circle reported substantial network growth with USDC circulation at $75.3 billion (up 72% YoY) and on-chain USDC transaction volume near $12 trillion (up 247% YoY) , signaling rising velocity and utility of its digital dollar.

Circle Internet Group Stock Up 19.5%

NYSE CRCL traded up $11.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.34. 21,839,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,706,825. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.14. Circle Internet Group has a 1 year low of $49.90 and a 1 year high of $298.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.19.

Key Headlines Impacting Circle Internet Group

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat and strong top-line: CRCL reported $0.43 EPS vs. $0.25 consensus and revenue of ~$770M (≈+77% YoY), confirming a material upside to expectations. MarketBeat Earnings Report

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Here are the key news stories impacting Circle Internet Group this week:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Circle Internet Group from $147.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Circle Internet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Circle Internet Group from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research report on Friday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Circle Internet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.76.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jeremy Fox-Geen sold 23,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,144,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 282,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,395,570. This represents a 7.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nikhil Chandhok sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $7,708,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 493,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,049,694.12. This trade represents a 16.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,769 shares of company stock worth $17,148,896.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Circle Internet Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,261,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,491,000. Telligent Fund LP bought a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,263,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong raised its position in Circle Internet Group by 181.1% in the 3rd quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong now owns 283,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,648,000 after purchasing an additional 182,954 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its stake in Circle Internet Group by 20.8% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 302,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,039,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Circle Internet Group

Circle Internet Group (NYSE: CRCL) is a financial technology company that builds infrastructure to enable businesses and developers to use and move money on public blockchains. Co-founded by Jeremy Allaire and Sean Neville, the company is best known as a principal issuer and steward of USD Coin (USDC), a dollar-pegged stablecoin developed through the CENTRE Consortium, which Circle co-founded with Coinbase. Jeremy Allaire serves as CEO and has been a visible leader in the company’s strategy and public engagement around digital currency and payments innovation.

Circle’s core products and services center on digital currency issuance and programmable payments.

