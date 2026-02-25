RTX (NYSE:RTX) Trading Down 1.2% – Should You Sell?

RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $192.62 and last traded at $196.1250. Approximately 6,876,730 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 6,453,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of RTX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on RTX from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.50.

RTX Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $263.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.10.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.08. RTX had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.60%.The business had revenue of $24.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 15,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total value of $3,095,126.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,105.60. This trade represents a 53.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $1,637,776.80. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 27,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,455,632.60. This trade represents a 23.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,255 shares of company stock valued at $18,151,956. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RTX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RTX. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in RTX by 456.7% in the 4th quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

