Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Shares Down 3.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) were down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.39 and last traded at $12.42. Approximately 8,493,619 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 13,161,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.88.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RCAT shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Red Cat from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Red Cat in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Red Cat to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $22.00 target price on Red Cat in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -28.23 and a beta of 1.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCAT. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Red Cat in the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Red Cat by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 237,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 63,098 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Cat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Red Cat by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 47,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 10,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EVR Research LP bought a new position in Red Cat during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,705,000. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: RCAT) is a technology holding company that develops and delivers advanced robotics, autonomy, and sensing solutions for defense, national security, public safety and commercial customers. Headquartered in American Fork, Utah, the company brings together a portfolio of specialized operating businesses focused on unmanned aerial systems (UAS), mission management software, precision mapping sensors and engineering services.

Through its UAS segment, Red Cat designs and manufactures small to medium-sized fixed-wing and vertical-takeoff drones that support intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions.

