DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $998.92 EPS

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $999.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $998.92, Zacks reports.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance

NYSE DBRG traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,552,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,031,186. DigitalBridge Group has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $15.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 256.29 and a beta of 1.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. B. Riley Financial cut DigitalBridge Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Citizens Jmp downgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “market outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered DigitalBridge Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Institutional Trading of DigitalBridge Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 94,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,225,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,633,000 after buying an additional 693,613 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 392,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 21,930 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 12.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 39.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc (NYSE: DBRG) is a specialized global investment firm focused exclusively on digital infrastructure. The company originates, acquires, and manages a diversified portfolio of businesses that support the digital economy, including data centers, cell towers, small cells, fiber networks, edge infrastructure and related services. DigitalBridge seeks to generate sustainable, long-term returns for its investors by deploying capital into high-growth sectors driven by increasing data consumption, 5G deployment and cloud adoption.

Through its dedicated investment platforms, DigitalBridge provides equity and debt financing solutions to operators and owners of digital infrastructure assets.

