Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.010-4.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research cut Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $108.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $113.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.89.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock traded down $3.64 on Wednesday, reaching $78.79. The company had a trading volume of 255,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.98. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $107.27.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 8.02%.The firm had revenue of $393.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Merit Medical Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.010-4.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $42,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 185.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 973.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc is a global manufacturer and marketer of a broad range of medical devices used in diagnostic and interventional procedures. The company’s product portfolio encompasses vascular access, drainage, embolotherapy, and interventional oncology devices, as well as radiofrequency ablation systems and hemostasis solutions. These products serve physicians and hospitals in critical care settings and support minimally invasive treatment options across multiple specialties, including cardiology, radiology, oncology, neurology and endoscopy.

Founded in 1987 by Fred Lampropoulos, Merit Medical Systems has grown through both organic development and targeted acquisitions to expand its technology offerings and geographic reach.

