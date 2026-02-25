Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) Trading 3.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.7247. 29,492,772 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 79,374,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.7025.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DVLT shares. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Datavault AI from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Datavault AI in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datavault AI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $415.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average is $1.17.

In related news, insider Brett Moyer sold 49,016 shares of Datavault AI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $45,584.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,738,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,476,896.14. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holding Co Scilex sold 10,674,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $9,393,838.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 219,056,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,770,119.52. This represents a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,184,722 shares of company stock valued at $32,385,858. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Datavault AI by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Datavault AI in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datavault AI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datavault AI in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datavault AI during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datavault AI Inc, a data sciences technology company, owns and operates data management and supercomputer platforms. It offers data technology and software solutions. The company was formerly known as WiSA Technologies, Inc and changed its name to Datavault AI Inc in February 2025. Datavault AI Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

