Short Interest in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN) Drops By 91.5%

KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,554 shares, a decrease of 91.5% from the January 29th total of 41,970 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,392 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,392 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 15,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000.

Get KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF alerts:

KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

KGRN stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.32. 4,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,487. KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $21.31 and a one year high of $32.95. The company has a market cap of $62.30 million, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.77.

KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF Announces Dividend

KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.2306 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 84.0%.

(Get Free Report)

The KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology ETF (KGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China IMI Environment 10-40 index. The fund tracks an index of Chinese companies that derive at least 50% of their revenue from products and services that benefit the environment. KGRN was launched on Oct 13, 2017 and is managed by KraneShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.