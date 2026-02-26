Short Interest in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Decreases By 85.0%

abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 67,841 shares, a drop of 85.0% from the January 29th total of 451,937 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 197,210 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 197,210 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,856,000 after purchasing an additional 34,142 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 471,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,852,000 after buying an additional 50,391 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 380,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,275,000 after acquiring an additional 107,963 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 379,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,717,000 after purchasing an additional 28,819 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 232,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,717,000 after buying an additional 21,283 shares in the last quarter.

Get abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GLTR stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $247.59. 102,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,056. abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.50 and a fifty-two week high of $295.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $231.96 and its 200-day moving average is $190.18.

abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (GLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund tracks the spot prices of a basket of gold, silver, platinum and palladium, less trust expenses. GLTR was launched on Oct 22, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.