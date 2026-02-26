Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Short Interest Up 483.8% in February

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 81,032 shares, a growth of 483.8% from the January 29th total of 13,880 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 350,430 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 350,430 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hartford Total Return Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 13,882,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,018,000 after buying an additional 36,477 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,530,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,419,000 after acquiring an additional 154,078 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,880,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,499,000 after acquiring an additional 106,828 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 211.9% during the 4th quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,864,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,859,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,514,000 after purchasing an additional 293,006 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hartford Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HTRB stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $34.55. The stock had a trading volume of 235,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,230. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $32.88 and a one year high of $34.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.34.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were given a $0.0983 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th.

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal. HTRB was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

