Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY) Short Interest Update

Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 10,135 shares, a decrease of 80.9% from the January 29th total of 52,953 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,707 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,707 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF Trading Up 0.8%

FRTY stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.03. 37,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,500. Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $23.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.75 million, a PE ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.35.

Get Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF alerts:

Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th were paid a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 20.0%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRTY. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $850,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 49,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 85,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (FRTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell Midcap Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to US mid-cap companies with growth characteristics. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. FRTY was launched on Feb 26, 2021 and is managed by Alger.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.