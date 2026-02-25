Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading Up 3.4% – What’s Next?

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $264.86 and last traded at $261.8520. Approximately 6,474,862 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 5,964,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $253.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $200.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Vertiv from $200.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Vertiv from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.28.

Vertiv Stock Up 3.4%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.82 and a 200-day moving average of $169.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $100.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.08.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 13.03%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vertiv

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

