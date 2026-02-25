NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Down 2% – Here’s What Happened

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.15 and last traded at $5.1950. Approximately 27,008,996 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 43,979,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NIO shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Macquarie Infrastructure upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.10 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NIO from $8.60 to $6.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.83.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in NIO during the third quarter worth $142,120,000. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in NIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,857,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in NIO by 37.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 965,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 262,637 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,761,000. Finally, Persistent Asset Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc is a pioneer in the premium electric vehicle (EV) segment, dedicated to the design, development and manufacture of smart, high-performance EVs. Established in November 2014 and headquartered in Shanghai, China, the company focuses on integrating cutting-edge electric propulsion, advanced connectivity and autonomous driving technologies into its automotive platforms. NIO’s vision centers on creating a holistic user experience that extends beyond the vehicle itself, encompassing energy services and digital solutions.

The company’s product lineup includes flagship SUVs and sedans such as the ES8, ES6, EC6, ET7 and ET5, each engineered to deliver strong performance, long range and a suite of intelligent driver-assistance features.

